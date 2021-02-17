More warming shelters have opened up in the Killeen area.
In Copperas Cove, 75 to 80 people stayed at the city’s public library, which was set up as a warming shelter on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Cove opened another warming shelter at Hettie Halstead Elementary School.
Here is a look at warming shelters in the area:
Killeen
Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road
Liberty Christian Center Gym, 4107 Westcliff Road
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St.
Hettie Halstead Elementary School, 910 N. Main St.
Lampasas
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 710 N. Key Ave.
Temple
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S 7th St.
St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive
First Baptist Church, 8015 W Adams Ave.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.
Salvation Army, 419 W. Avenue G
Belton
American Legion Hall, 101 W. Avenue A
Salado
Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Church of Christ, 217 N Stagecoach Road
United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St.
All of the sites listed above are requesting that residents bring any necessary medications, as well as extra clothing, food, water, bedding.
If you live in Temple and need a ride to a shelter, call 254-298-5550. For Killeen, call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
The shelters located in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Immanuel Baptist Church are accepting pets, provided they are secured in a kennel or on a leash.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn held a virtual meeting Tuesday of city, county and school leaders on how best to serve Bell County residents struggling through this winter storm.
“My main goal was to determine how each of the attending municipality and community groups were responding to the crisis and to see how the county could be supporting them,” Blackburn said in a news release.
During the meeting, Blackburn asked that any institution that was considering opening a warming station or shelter for the night contact the Bell County Office of Emergency Management with information about their plans and any that are of need with which the county to assist, including with the provision of cots, blankets, and pillows.
Robert Wheat of Skyline Baptist Church reported on Wendesday afternoon that his church was currently hosting about 60 people.
