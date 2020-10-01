One man was taken by helicopter to a hospital after a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Impala collided this morning along South Fort Hood Street in front of a 7-Eleven.
Gwen Ramos, a witness to the accident, said the driver of the Impala was heading south on Fort Hood Street, and attempted to make a left turn on Hallmark Avenue. While attempting to make the turn, the motorcyclist, heading north on Fort Hood Street, struck the back end of the Impala.
"He went flying; he flew off that bike," Ramos said of what she saw. "He flew from where the cop is at that stoplight (Hallmark Avenue) to there (about 60 feet from the intersection)."
Ramos was on Hallmark Avenue waiting to make a left turn onto South Fort Hood Street.
The impact caused significant damage to the back end of the Impala, and debris from the motorcycle was scattered about, including in the 7-Eleven parking lot.
Ramos and the co-worker she was with both said they were still shaken up from what they witnessed.
As emergency crews worked the area, Fort Hood Street was temporarily blocked off from Hallmark Avenue to U.S. Business 190.
Traffic on Hallmark Avenue was diverted to Santa Rosa Drive.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m., the wreck was still being cleared about 8:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.