Multiple firefighters, including two planes dropping water, were seen battling a blaze Friday evening near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Harker Heights Councilman Michael Blomquist said the fire is on Broken Arrow Road off of Fuller Lane on Corps of Engineer land.
All of Bell County remains under a burn ban as much of Central Texas continues to struggle with abnormally dry conditions.
This article will be updated as more information is available.
