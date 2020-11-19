A boil water notice will go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight for multiple properties in Killeen.
The properties include:
620, 702, 704, 801, 832, 1001, 1029, 1033, 1035, 1101, 1104, 1105, 1108 and 1112 S. Fort Hood Street
1001, 1301 and 1305 Central Texas Expressway
Crews will be repairing a fire hydrant, which requires interrupting water service overnight. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov.
