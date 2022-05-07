With early-voting results counted, incumbent Debbie Nash-King has a commanding 1,700-vote lead over her nearest challenger in the race for Killeen mayor.
With 2,800 votes in, Nash-King has received 2,084, James Everard has 339, Holly Teel had 194 and Patsy Bracey had 183.
In the race for three at-large City Council seats, four candidates are locked in a tight race. Former Mayor Jose Segarra leads all candidates with 1,775 votes, incumbent Ken Wilkerson is close behind with 1,547, Ramon Alvarez has 1,214, incumbent Mellisa Brown has 1,179 and incumbent Rick Williams has 1,150.
Leo Gukeisen trails with 359 votes.
