Debbie Nash-King has been elected as mayor of Killeen.
With two precincts left to be counted Saturday, incumbent Debbie Nash-King holds a commanding 2,261-vote lead over her nearest challenger in the race for Killeen mayor.
With 3,805 votes in, Nash-King has received 2,775 votes, James Everard has 514, Holly Teel had 265 and Patsy Bracey had 251.
In the race for three at-large City Council seats, former Mayor Jose Segarra leads with 2,357 votes, incumbent Ken Wilkerson has 2,089 votes, with both candidates apparently securing spots on the council.
In the race for the final seat, Ramon Alvarez has a 30-vote lead over incumbent Mellisa Brown, 1,695 votes to 1,665.
Incumbent Rick Williams trails with 1,524 votes. Leo Gukeisen had 521 votes.
1,214, incumbent Mellisa Brown has 1,179 and incumbent Rick Williams has 1,150.
Leo Gukeisen trails with 359 votes.
Killeen set to become another democrat sh** hole communist city. Where the taxpayers are going to get screwed over more.
