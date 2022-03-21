Oncor is reporting that nearly 2,000 customers are without power in Copperas Cove.
The Herald reached out to Oncor area manager Karl Green for more details on what has caused the outage.
Green said repairs would need to be made, though he did not confirm what repairs or what caused the outage.
Lt. Krystal Baker, the public information officer for the Copperas Cove Police Department said officers provided traffic control on Veterans Avenue after a utility pole caught fire. Baker said the fire has since been extinguished and officers have left the scene, but she said she was informed Oncor was on scene.
Baker said the utility pole fire likely played a role in the outages, but she is unsure of the extent.
As of around 8:45 a.m., the Oncor outage map reflects no outages in the Copperas Cove area.
When the outages were reported on the website around 8:15 a.m., the estimated restoration was 10:30 a.m.
