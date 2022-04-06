While watching videos at his mobile home in the Elm Grove Estates in Killeen, Thomas Miller said he heard a "boom." Though not paying it much mind at first, Miller said he bolted as soon as he saw smoke coming from the mobile home directly next to his.
"I thought it was one of them transformers," Miller said. "I didn't (pay much attention) because they go out around here all the time."
Miller said he was alerted by the sound of another nearby neighbor knocking on his window.
"I seen the smoke, and I got up out of there — left the front door open and everything," Miller said. "That police officer over there had to go shut my door because I wasn't going back in there."
Miller called the fire department when he was safely outside.
Smoke could be seen from the road outside of the mobile home complex, located at 1704 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., one witness driving by told the Herald.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. With the call being for smoke coming from the mobile home, it prompted a structure fire response of two engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue truck, two battalion chiefs and an ambulance.
"Upon arrival, the first incoming unit noticed fire visible from the under side of the mobile unit with fire that was protruding into the living area," Kubinski said.
The mobile home was unoccupied at the time and being cleaned for new tenants, Kubinski said.
With a stiff wind blowing, Miller said he was concerned his mobile home may catch on fire.
"That little wood trailer would've caught up, too. You know how they go," he said. "One goes, then the next goes; you know how that goes."
Kubinski said the wind is always a concern for responding units.
"After rescue, the next priority is exposures, so the next priority was to protect the exposure on the windward side that was a little bit closer to the flames from the area of origin," Kubinski said.
The Killeen Fire Marshals Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
Herald reporter Jack Dowling contributed to the report.
