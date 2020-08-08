Street maintenance is scheduled to begin in five Killeen areas Aug. 10. More than 30 city residential streets will receive maintenance over a two-week period.
The maintenance to be performed is known as “HA5,” according to a news release from the city. HA5 is a “high-density mineral bond applied to the entire road surface. This treatment restores the driving surface and extends the life of the street.”
Work has been contracted to Andale Construction. It will be completed in segments, and affected properties will receive direct notices with instructions as work nears, the city said.
“A Street Maintenance Fee is assessed to properties monthly through City utility bills. Each single-family home is billed $1.70 per month. Other residential uses are charged a fee based on a single-family equivalent per dwelling unit. Non-residential properties are classified by use and the fee is calculated using a single-family equivalent per unit,” according to the release.
The fee provides a dedicated funding source for maintaining public streets based on usage. All revenue collected is placed in a Street Maintenance Fund to be used for this purpose. Funding may not be used for road construction or reconstruction, the city said.
The following streets will receive maintenance over the next two weeks:
Area 1
Alvin Drive
Deorsam Loop
Freda Drive
Judy Drive
Area 2
Chisolm Trail
John Chisolm Loop
Panhandle Drive
Pasture Circle
People Circle
Plains Drive
Plateau Circle
Pleasing Circle
Area 3
Bamboo Lane
Driftwood Drive
Lakecrest Drive
Lakeridge Drive
Palmtree Lane
Rainforest Lane
Seahorse Drive
Viewcrest Drive
Vista Drive
Woodlake Drive
Area 4
Indigo Drive
Lantana Street
Paintbrush Drive
Rainlily Street
Sunflower Drive
Verbena Loop
Area 5
Bur Oak Drive
Lone Oak Drive
Oak Valley Drive
Pepper Mill Hollow
Sawtooth Drive
Shagbark Drive
Shumard Drive
Water Oak Drive
