Potholes and other road maintenance are the use for the new street maintenance fee.

Street maintenance is scheduled to begin in five Killeen areas Aug. 10. More than 30 city residential streets will receive maintenance over a two-week period.

The maintenance to be performed is known as “HA5,” according to a news release from the city. HA5 is a “high-density mineral bond applied to the entire road surface. This treatment restores the driving surface and extends the life of the street.”

Work has been contracted to Andale Construction. It will be completed in segments, and affected properties will receive direct notices with instructions as work nears, the city said.

“A Street Maintenance Fee is assessed to properties monthly through City utility bills. Each single-family home is billed $1.70 per month. Other residential uses are charged a fee based on a single-family equivalent per dwelling unit. Non-residential properties are classified by use and the fee is calculated using a single-family equivalent per unit,” according to the release.

The fee provides a dedicated funding source for maintaining public streets based on usage. All revenue collected is placed in a Street Maintenance Fund to be used for this purpose. Funding may not be used for road construction or reconstruction, the city said.

The following streets will receive maintenance over the next two weeks:

Area 1

Alvin Drive

Deorsam Loop

Freda Drive

Judy Drive

Area 2

Chisolm Trail

John Chisolm Loop

Panhandle Drive

Pasture Circle

People Circle

Plains Drive

Plateau Circle

Pleasing Circle

Area 3

Bamboo Lane

Driftwood Drive

Lakecrest Drive

Lakeridge Drive

Palmtree Lane

Rainforest Lane

Seahorse Drive

Viewcrest Drive

Vista Drive

Woodlake Drive

Area 4

Indigo Drive

Lantana Street

Paintbrush Drive

Rainlily Street

Sunflower Drive

Verbena Loop

Area 5

Bur Oak Drive

Lone Oak Drive

Oak Valley Drive

Pepper Mill Hollow

Sawtooth Drive

Shagbark Drive

Shumard Drive

Water Oak Drive

