The Dallas Morning News and CNN are reporting that Army secretary and Secretary of Defense are open to talks about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders, including Fort Hood.
The Dallas Morning News quoted a spokesman for the Army saying Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are open to a bi-partisan discussion on the topic.
Army installations named after Confederate leaders include Fort Hood, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. CNN.com
also was reporting the openness to discussion.
Fort Hood Media Relations Chief Chris Haug told the Herald officials are not aware of the news and "will not speak on the Fort Hood name" at this time.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Huggins, a member of the Killeen Branch NAACP executive committee and past president, said to the Herald through a emailed statement:
"We understand it and the reasoning for the Army now wanting to revisit the conversation. Things are moving in the right direction. If they are going to make the change, now is the right time to do so."
"Before I retired, I was stationed at Fort Hood several times and have always been aware of who the military installation was named after. If they decide to rename the Fort, I hope it is a well-respected Army veteran who has served this country (no matter the color) and that the name is positive. Now is the time to do it," Huggins said.
This was not the first attempt to rename Fort Hood. Last year, the national League of United Latin American Citizens approved a resolution to rename Fort Hood after retired Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez
The LULAC Laredo chapter member who proposed the renaming said Benavidez is an Army veteran from Texas who earned the Medal of Honor and received five Purple Hearts during his service. He said the resolution was about honoring contemporary military heroes.
