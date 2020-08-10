Nine busted in prostitution sting

Nine men are facing charges after prostitution sting, Killeen police said.
Seven of them were charged with attempting to solicit prostitution from persons under the age of 18 following an operation by officers of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Killeen Police Department.
Javier Angel Perez Coyotl, 40, of Austin, Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, Brandon Lee, 25, of Killeen, Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, Dustin Edwards Johnson, 42, of Lott, and Xavier Antwon Anthony, 25 of Fort Hood, have all been arrested on the same charge — felony prostitution under 18 — according to an affidavit for each suspect.
Two others, Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, and Pierre Jean, 32, both of Killeen, are charged with Class A Prostitution. All nine men are listed in a KPD press release.
On Saturday the Killeen Police Department Special Victim’s Unit in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program, concluded a two-day child prostitution sting.
“The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the press release, adding that three of the suspects are military.
She said the suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age. “These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol. The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.”
The operation concluded with seven felony prostitution charges, two misdemeanor prostitution charges, and two guns were confiscated.
For Coyotl, Moore, Jones, Lee, Flyn, Johnson and Anthony, bond was set for each at $50,000.
In two other unrelated cases, Paul C. Doyle, 19, of Killeen, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than one ounce, and Alex Montrell Crawford, 28, of Killeen, was charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle following a traffic stop and pursuit by KPD officers.
