Fort Hood officials said Wednesday morning that there was no active shooter on Fort Hood after they received a report.
Tom Rheinlander, the Fort Hood Director of Public Affairs, issued a statement after the report was cleared.
“Out of abundance of caution, after receiving a credible report, Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool here of soldiers and civilians. It was later proved to be a false report. There was never an active shooter incident on Fort Hood and there is no danger to the public,” Rheinlander said.
