Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has canceled all classes next week in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The cancellation affects all campuses in the Texas A&M system, according to Karen Clos, spokeswoman for the Killeen campus.
The Killeen campus' president said that while classes are canceled, the campus will still be open.
“One of our primary commitments next week will be to convert as many face-to-face classes and services as possible to an online format, implementing those classes and services beginning the week of March 23-27 as we resume existing online classes,” said Marc Nigliazzo, president of the Killeen campus, via email.
Nigliazzo said when classes resume March 23, the classes that require face-to-face interactions, such as laboratories, will continue to meet face-to-face with a 32-student maximum. And measures will be put in place to ensure 6 feet of separation between people.
The cancellation also comes one day after the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton announced it would be cancelling classes next week.
So far, none of the local independent school districts has announced plans to close next week. As of Friday morning, all school districts are still planning on resuming Monday.
As of Thursday, Central Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolous said the college has no plans to cancel classes next week.
