Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove residents are coming up on a full week since the last time they received mail.
The last full day of delivery in some areas was Saturday, according to post office spokeswoman Becky Hernandez.
Following the holiday weekend, many postal services across Texas were suspended in response to icy weather and power outages.
Many post offices have reported returning to full service Thursday, but no offices in Killeen, Copperas Cove or Harker Heights are among them, Hernandez said Friday.
According to the latest list released by the U.S. Postal Service, the cities within the 765 zip-code prefix which have returned to service are as follows: Bartlett, Cameron, Hamilton, HIllsboro, Kempner, Kosse, Lampasas, Moody, Mound, Nolanville, Oglesby, Pendleton, Purmela, Rockdale, Rogers, Thorndale, Thrall and Troy.
“With the holiday on Monday, some of the offices have been closed since Tuesday,” Hernandez said. “Any power outages or effects from hazardous weather could delay them reopening.”
