A boil water noticed issued over the weekend for the city of Nolanville has been lifted, according to a news release issued by WCID #3.
According to the release, the WCID #3 system "has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality testing."
Lab results indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of 3:20 p.m. today.
A main water line break interrupted service to the city of Nolanville on Sunday, causing the precautionary 72-hour boil water order to be issued.
