A malfunctioning water pump in Nolanville has been repaired, however, water officials in the small town are asking residents to only water their lawns on certain days.
According to a news release from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3, officials discovered Monday morning the pump wasn’t working, which was making it hard to keep water tanks full. The pump was repaired late Monday, said Stephanie Hall, office manager for WCID-3. The water district temporarily asked local residents to conserve water while the pump was not working, and now things are back to normal.
The water district is also reminding Nolanville residents that the district’s lawn-watering schedule went into effect last week. That schedule is as follows:
- Even number addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays.
- Odd number addresses water on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
When everyone waters their lawns on the same days, “it puts a strain on the water tanks, and we start getting calls from customers” saying there is little water pressure, Hall said.
The rotating lawn-watering schedule will last through the hot, summer months, Hall said, and is aimed at preventing other water-restricting methods.
For more information, contact Bell County WCID-3 at 254-698-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.