NOLANVILLE — A wreck under the Paddy Hamilton Road bridge Friday morning in Nolanville is causing a highway closure and long traffic jam backing up to near Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
A yellow pickup truck was seen with heavy damage beneath the bridge in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 shortly before 8 a.m.
As emergency crews worked the scene, all eastbound lanes of I-14 were closed, and police were directing vehicles to exit the highway at Nolanville's main street exit. I-14 westbound traffic was unaffected.
