NWS: Bell County included in hazardous weather outlook

Bell County is included in a hazardous weather outlook later today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop today with the best chances across the eastern portions of the region (or roughly along and east of the I-35 corridor). Locally heavy rainfall, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds are the primary threats with these storms, according to the national Weather Service.
(0) comments
