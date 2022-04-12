UPDATE 6:17 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has reported that the tornado threat has appeared to have ended. It has downgraded the tornado warning to a severe thunderstorm warning.
The severe thunderstorm warning will remain in effect until 7:30 p.m.
UPDATE 6 p.m.: Pea-sized hail was falling in central Killeen.
UPDATE 5:55 p.m.: From the National Weather Service: " Tornado will approach I-35 in the next ~15 min!! This is a life threatening situation! Seek shelter NOW!!! Look for the interior room w/no windows, put pillows or mattress over yourself! #ctxwx#txwx"
UPDATE 5:49 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is saying the tornado is moving east at 30 mph and will cross Interstate 35 near Salado.
"Radar indicates VERY STRONG rotation!! Seek shelter NOW!!!," the National Weather Service posted on Twitter.
Emergency crews on the police scanner are reporting injuries in connection with the tornado on Cedar Valley Road south of Youngsport. Emergency crews are also reporting roofs ripped off houses.
UPDATE 5:44 p.m.: News station KWTX, Channel 10, is reporting a confirmed large tornado with strong winds in southern Bell County heading toward Salado.
Chatter on the police scanner indicated others have seen a tornado in southern Bell County.
UPDATE 5:26 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a tornado warning for southern Bell County, including Nolanville, until 6:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in effect until 5:45 p.m. for parts of Coryell County and Bell County. According to radar, the warned area appears to be north of Fort Hood and south of Gatesville for the areas near Pidcoke and Flat.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Killeen and Harker Heights.
A tornado watch for the whole area remains in effect until 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.