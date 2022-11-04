A tornado watch is in effect for Bell, Coryell and 34 other counties in Central and North Texas effective until 8 p.m. Friday.
A series of severe afternoon storms are expected to bring possible 1-inch hail, wind gusts of 60+ mph, and even tornadoes.
According to an alert issued around 1 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service of Fort Worth issued a tornado watch for the following counties: Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Robertson, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Montague, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise.
In an afternoon Facebook post, the National Weather Service said showers are expected to intensify into severe storms by 2 p.m. as they move northeast.
"Tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds primarily a concern with the band along and east of I-35," the post said.
The city of Killeen posted to social media Friday afternoon explaining the difference between a tornado watch and warning, and encouraging residents to sign up for the city's emergency text alerts ahead of the storm.
"Please remember that a watch means a tornado can happen," the post said. "While a warning means take cover now, one is happening. Now would be a perfect time to signup for CodeRED Emergency Alerts by going to www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem."
