NWS: Wind advisory set for this afternoon, evening

A wind advisory is scheduled to take effect for the Killeen area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS meteorologist Monique Sellers said that wind speeds of 20-30 mph, with gusts of up 45 degrees, are expected. Area residents that this will make for chilly weather and that they should secure outdoor objects.
Rainy conditions are expected to move out of the area by sunset, Sellers added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.