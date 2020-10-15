As we progress into the month of October, more fall-related events are in the near future for Central Texas. Barrow Brewing Company is hosting an Oktoberfest Bicycle Ride, Bold Republic Brewing Company is hosting its Oktoberfest with live polka music, there will be a Fall Food Truck Festival at Amy’s Attic, and a Killeen Community Fall Food Drive. There’s plenty to do this weekend, so check out the listing below for information on these and more.
Local Events
A simulated “Zombie Hunt” will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24, and Oct. 30- 31 at 420 County Road 3390, Kempner. Each participant will receive a gel ball shooter to hunt zombies in a field of obstacles. Admission is $7 per person and half of the proceeds go to Bikers Against Child Abuse.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting the Barrow Volks Ride, or Oktoberfest Bicycle Ride, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Race distances of 16 miles, 50K, or 100K are available and will all start from the brewery. Same-day registration and last-minute packet pick up will begin at 6:45 a.m. Registration is $50 per rider, per event. Proceeds will benefit the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing free, nutritional, and healthy food from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
The City of Killeen Arts Commission is hosting A Night with the Arts Commissioners, to raise awareness about Killeen’s performing arts scene, from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 on Facebook Live, https://bit.ly/3lQp8rj.
The Sami Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be handcrafted items, furniture, art, food, clothing, and more available for sale at this event. Admission is $6 per person; kids 12 and under are free.
Amy’s Attic Self-Storage, 3524 Farm-to-Market 2484 in Salado, is hosting its fifth annual Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17. In addition to almost 20 food trucks, there will be vendors, live music, family-friendly games, and more at this free event.
The Brewery Comedy Tour is coming to Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, and will be from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17. This is part of a nationwide tour that brings stand-up comedy to breweries from all over the country. Go to www.universe.com/events/the-brewery-comedy-tour-at-fire-base-tickets-temple-YX42HT for tickets. Admission is $12 per person.
A fundraiser for the Wreaths for Vets program, which places wreaths on graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery during the holidays, will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at Painting with a Twist, 716 Indian Trail, Suite 220. The cost is $47 for a canvas or $55 for a wood background to paint on. To sign up, go to paintingwithatwist.com or call 254-393-0182.
The Nolanville Fox Trot Virtual 5K Race will be from Oct. 3-30. Participants can complete the race anytime they choose in between those dates, but must adhere to the designated course at the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center, 400 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville. Registration is $20 per runner and those that register before Oct. 21 are guaranteed a shirt. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Nolanville/FoxTrot for more information and to register.
The fourth annual End the Hate Make Killeen Great Community Fall Food Drive will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at All City Real Estate, 1900 E. Elms Road, Killeen. All non-perishable food items will be accepted as donations. Call 512-364-6435 for more information or to volunteer.
Cinergy Cinema, 402 Constitution Drive in Copperas Cove, is hosting a special Horror Film Series, as well as a family-friendly Halloween Spooky Cinema Series featuring $4 movie tickets throughout October. Visit www.cinergy.com for a complete schedule.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393 and Camp Cowboy will be hosting family-friendly Halloween activities from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24, and Oct. 30 at 424 County Road 4931,Kempner. Activities available include a haunted house, haunted path, hot dog stand, and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. All proceeds will support the VFW. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 31.
St. Luke Fest 2020 will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple. This event is free and will feature games, rides, food, raffles, vendors, and live entertainment.
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day until Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
Fall Days at The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 1. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, live music, and more. General admission is $9.95 per person with online ticket purchase and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall for tickets and more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from Oct. 16- 22, will be “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. and “Love and Monsters” at 8:45 p.m.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting “We’re Going On A Leaf Hunt” Interactive WebEx Storytimefrom 10 to 10:45a.m. Oct. 16and participants can register for the event at http://tinyurl.com/y2oxlgtc. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Fright at Night online series every night of October at 6 p.m. featuring a reading of a story from the book, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
The Gatesville Old Time Fiddlers Contest begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Gatesville City Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth St. Doors open and registration begins at 8 a.m. Admission is free for spectators and masks are required inside.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Britton Pyeatt from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16, Justin Kemp from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 18. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by the Gary Lee Cox Band from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 16 and the Clint Allen Janisch Band with Tylor Bigleyfrom 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 17. Tickets range from $14 to $60 depending on table location, performance and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Jonna Maefrom 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 16. Oktoberfest will be from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 17 and will feature live polka music from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and music from Martian Folk at 7 p.m.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Kevin Fowler and Jarrod Birmingham will perform from 6 to 10:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at Schoepf’sBarbecue, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton. Tables for six or eight people are available for purchase and options for meals are also available. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for table pricing and availability.
Farmers Markets
Belton Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 in Downtown Belton’s Historic Shopping District, 101 Central Ave. Crafters, food vendors, artists, music, and more will be available for visitors to enjoy.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event. Barrow will also host freelive music by Glen Collins and The Alibis at 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Rebecca Jane at 11 a.m. Oct. 17, Lilly and The Implements at 7 p.m. Oct. 17, and Denny Cullinan at 4 p.m. Oct. 18
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.