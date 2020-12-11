A closed-down Killeen middle school in north Killeen caught fire early this morning.
Firefighters were still battling the fire in the old gym of Fairway Middle School, 701 Whitlow Drive, about 8 a.m.
The Killeen Fire Department got the call for the fire about 3:40 a.m., and a cause has not been determined. said KFD Capt. Ethan Gingerich.
About eight fire engines were on scene, include some from nearby Fort Hood.
The school closed down years ago, and was listed for sale by the Killeen Independent School District.
The school has been used in recent years as a temporary shelter for hurricane evacuees and as a venue for free dental care for veterans
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for KISD, said that damages were unknown Friday morning and that the school is currently in the request for quote stage of trying to sell excess property within the district.
