The first boil water notice of the week for Gatesville has been lifted. That notice affected properties on the western part of the city, including the Creek Cliff addition, the Meadows Care Facility, West Highway 84 to County Road 133, including Farm-to-Market 116 from West Highway 84 to 1,500 feet north of Airport Road.
The city said it has taken necessary measures to show that boiling is no longer needed.
A contractor damaged a main line, a notice on the city’s website said earlier.
A boil water notice remains in place for properties on the eastern part of the city, including east of North Lovers Lane to Veterans Memorial Loop and State Highway 36 north to Farm-to-Market 929.
