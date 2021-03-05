One man suspected of being involved in the shooting incident at The Spot Bar & Restaurant on Sunday is currently in the Bell County Jail, according to a press release issued by the Killeen Police Department.
Robert Theodore Jones, 37, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after being arrested in the 3000 block of Dannen Court in connection with the shooting. Detectives identified Jones as a suspect after receiving a tip about the identity of the shooting, according to the press release.
Police said they were called to The Spot Bar & Restaurant, 10540 S. Fort Hood St., after a 911 call about a shooting victim on Sunday. "Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds," the release said. "Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to Scott and White Hospital in critical but stable condition."
The victim has been released from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.