A 47-year-old man is in custody after an almost three-hour standoff on Monday at the Executive Suites and Inn in Killeen.
Killeen police were called to the site at 9:53 a.m. on a domestic disturbance call about a cat. Police declined to say how a cat was involved, but did say the cat was unharmed.
At the apartment, police discovered a man was barricaded inside one of the rooms, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department’s spokesperson.
SWAT negotiators were on the scene just a short time after the original call and attempt to get him out.
At 12:42 p.m., Miramontez said, the man walked out of the room, still not “obeying the commands by officers.”
A police K-9 was used to bring the man into custody.
He was taken to AdventHealth with minor dog bite injuries, police said.
Miramontez told the Herald the man has a warrant out of Austin.
Police did not release the man’s name.
