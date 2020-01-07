A Tuesday afternoon police pursuit ended in Killeen with the arrest of one man, police said.
Around 2:14 p.m. Florence Police Department received an alert from Williamson County of a man driving a stolen black Jeep Compass and was headed into Florence.
The driver, described by police as an black male between the ages of late 20s to early 30s, was pulled over by police in Florence, but then took off in the SUV as police tried to surround the vehicle.
The driver reached speeds of 100 mph in the chase along State Highway 195 towards Killeen, according to Florence Police Chief Adam Marsh. The pursuit ended in Killeen where he came to a stop on Draco Drive, exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Marsh added the driver went through a backyard in the vehicle and damaged a fence.
Killeen police apprehended the driver and arrested him on Gary Loop in south Killeen.
He was taken to the Killeen City Jail.
Marsh said Killeen police will press charges on the chase and that Florence PD will issue a warrant connected to the incident.
Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez confirmed the chase, and stated there were several attempts to stop the vehicle on Highway 195 before the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.