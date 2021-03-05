One man is in custody in the Killeen City Jail following his involvement in a traffic accident with a police vehicle and his subsequent fleeing the scene.
Tajuan Carvell Brooks, 43, has been charged with accident involving injury-failure to stop and render aid after his vehicle reportedly ran a red light and hit a police vehicle about 9:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release issued by the Killeen Police Department.
According to the release, a Killeen police sergeant was "traveling northbound on Trimmier Road entering the intersection with a green light when a dark Dodge Charger traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter Loop ran the red light, colliding into the patrol unit."
Shortly after the accident, officers were notified that someone was attempting to report the Charger as stolen. Through their investigation, officers determined the person attempting to file the stolen vehicle report was the person involved in the hit-and-run accident. The suspect was located and arrested for making a false report to a police officer.
Brooks is currently in the Killeen City Jail awaiting arraignment.
