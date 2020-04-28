1. Yes. As long as proper precautions are observed, I would have no hesitation.

2. Yes. It’s important to keep our local businesses afloat. Count me in.

3. No. The danger of COVID-19 exposure is too great. It’s too soon to reopen.

4. No. Most restaurants will be jammed the first few weeks. I’ll avoid the crowds..

5. Unsure. It would be hard to balance my cravings with my health concerns.

