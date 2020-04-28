Severe storms may push their way through the Killeen area ahead of a cold front in the overnight hours tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Monique Sellers, meteorologist with the NWS, said the storms may reach the area between 1 to 4 a.m. Wednesday. The biggest threat with the storms are damaging winds.
Sellers said wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 70 mph.
There is also a potential for isolated areas with large hail, and conditions could produce an isolated tornado.
"The environment is kind of primed and ready for it," Sellers said.
Once the cold front arrives, it should break up the clouds and push the storms south and southeast of the Killeen area.
With the cold front, overnight lows could dip into the low 50s Wednesday night before beginning another warming trend that could put high temperatures into the low- to mid-90s by the end of the week.
Sellers said there is the potential to break another high temperature record on Saturday or Sunday.
Killeen set a record on Friday when temperatures peaked at 97 degrees at Skylark Field Airport.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Sunday are:
- Today: High 87, Low 66 - Partly sunny, then 70% chance of severe thunderstorms overnight
- Wednesday: High 81, Low 53 - 60% chance of severe thunderstorms, then sunny
- Thursday: High 84, Low 60 - sunny
- Friday: High 89, Low 67 - sunny
- Saturday: High 93, Low 71 - mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 94, Low 72 - partly sunny
As of April 21, neither Bell, Coryell or Lampasas counties were under drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are above normal elevation — both by less than a foot — according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
