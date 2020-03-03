The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Interstate 14/U.S. Highway190 Valley Bridge in Copperas Cove on Thursday.
The temporary closure will allow TxDOT to remove temporary barrier and replace bridge railing damaged from a crash several months ago, according to a release from TxDOT. All eastbound and westbound I-14 traffic will detour through Copperas Cove via Business 190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Motorists can expect some congestion and temporary delays during the repair process.
