An American Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Friday, according to city officials.
The emergency landing was initiated after the pilots of American Airlines Flight 3845 from Dallas to Killeen detected smoke in the cargo area at 2:01 p.m. After requesting an emergency landing, the pilots made a successful landing at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and brought the craft to a successful stop, Killeen officials said in a news release.
"Robert Gray Army Airfield Fire and Emergency services responded to the craft. All 35 passengers and three crew members were safely deplaned and evaluated by emergency personnel. No injuries or illness were reported and all passengers were released," according to the release.
Officials were unable to determine a cause of the smoke, and the plane was cleared to return to service.
