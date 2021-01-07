Killeen police are investigating a Thursday evening accident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in northeast Killeen.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on East Rancier Avenue, just west of Long Branch Park.
The age, gender and identity of the victim were not provided by police, who said they would have further information later in the evening.
