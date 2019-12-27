UPDATE, 5:52 p.m.: All streets have been reopened as of around 5 p.m., according to KPD's Facebook page.
UPDATE, 3:55 p.m.: Police said residents who live in the properties that were evacuated can return to their homes, according to the department's Facebook page. All roads are still blocked off until further notice.
UPDATE, 3:28 p.m.: Police said SWAT officers cleared an apartment they thought the shooter to be in at around 2:40 p.m. They did not locate the shooter. Police are looking for an unidentified black male. The KPD Criminal Investigation Division is still at the scene.
UPDATE, 1:43 p.m.: Police said residents in nearby houses have been evacuated.
UPDATE, 1:27 p.m.: Police told reporters at the scene a "shots fired" call came in at 12:25 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found a male lying down in the road with gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital. Police said they believe the shooter is barricaded in an apartment. Nearby streets have been blocked off, and police are warning people to stay away from the area.
UPDATE, 1:13 p.m.: Police said the area is still a high-risk area. The public should stay away from the area.
Police are responding to a reported shooting on the 2300 block of Botanical Drive in central Killeen.
Several police vehicles were seen responding to the scene, near Bonanza Apartments, around 12:30 p.m.
A helicopter was attempting to land shortly after.
A KPD spokeswoman confirmed shots were fired.
This story will be updated.
