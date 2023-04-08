Killeen police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man, who they said died early Saturday morning.
Police went to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting victim, according to a news release from the department.
"Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound," police said Saturday. "Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 2:13 a.m."
Police have yet to notify next of kin and the man's name has been withheld.
This is the first criminal homicide in Killeen in 2023, according to police.
Anyone with information about Saturday morning's homicide should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
