HARKER HEIGHTS — Someone, perhaps two people, pulled out a gun during a youth volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon in Harker Heights, witnesses and police said.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
As of 2:25 p.m., Harker Heights police officers were still on scene investigating. At least two people were seen in handcuffs next to police.
“Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing related to an armed subject inside the gymnasium. While officers were in route to the call, another call came in reporting that there were two males armed with handguns pointing them at one another,” Harker Heights Police Department said in a news release. “Once officers arrived on the scene, they detained two males outside of the building who were armed with handguns. Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument between the two parties occurred inside the building and at some point, handguns were introduced. There were no shots fired and no one injured during this incident.”
Police said both men were taken into custody on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and assault.
Two players and parent at the volleyball tournament said that a fight broke out between the parents of a player and another man.
According to sources at the scene, the man had harassed a player for “bad attitude,” which led the player to return to her mother, who confronted the man.
The mother of the player in question says that this is true, and those involved in the alleged harassment included both the man and a woman, and that when her daughter described the harassment, she went to speak with the director of sports and recreation.
To avoid the man staring at her while she described the situation to the director, the mother says that she turned away from the man. This prevented her from seeing exactly what happened next.
Witnesses say that a man, that witnesses’ assumed was her father, spotted the player’s mother in an altercation with the man, and the man allegedly pushed the player’s mother.
“That is not true,” the mother said. “My boyfriend was in the car when my daughter went to put her things away. When he heard what happened he came in to confront the other parents.”
One of the witnesses said that the man walked out to his car to retrieve his own gun, but this has not been confirmed by police.
Witnesses say that a referee apparently intervened in the fight, but when the father allegedly assaulted the man who yelled out about the “bad attitude,” the man pulled out a gun, but the mother alleges otherwise.
According to the mother, her boyfriend went to confront the other parents, and the situation soon escalated. The mother alleges that a woman who had allegedly been harassing her child “laid her hands on him,” and that her boyfriend was assaulted when he slapped the woman’s hands away.
At this point, the mother says, another larger man pulled out a gun and began pointing it at her and her boyfriend, which is when someone yelled “gun” and the crowd dispersed.
According to the mother, the director was able to deescalate the situation and directed the alleged harassers to step outside. He then informed the parents that the police had been called and asked the parents to stay inside until they arrived, the mother said.
Witnesses said gunshots were not fired, which the mother confirmed, but the sight of the gun in the crowded recreation center caused a panic, and hundreds of adults and children fled the building.
