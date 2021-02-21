Police: 25 year-old-man killed in shooting

Killeen police are investigating the second criminal homicide in the City of Killeen of the year, which took place early Sunday morning.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched at approximately 2:13 a.m. to a business in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim. Anthony Newton, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a KPD news release.
Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. Newton was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:03 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
No arrests have been made. Cooke has ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.
Detectives are asking anyone who may information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.