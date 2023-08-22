A woman was kidnapped in Harker Heights and brought to a motel in Round Rock where she was found by police early Tuesday, officials said.
Harker Heights Police said in a news release Tuesday that it is investigating the kidnapping case, and two people are in custody.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday Harker Heights police officers met with a complainant who reported her 31-year-old female roommate had texted her saying she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die, according to the release. The woman was allegedly abducted sometime Monday, according to police.
Through investigative efforts, patrol officers and detectives worked together with friends and family of the victim and determined that she was being held in a motel room in Round Rock.
Around 7:16 a.m., with the assistance of the Round Rock Police Department, the victim was located and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for injuries sustained during the kidnapping, according to the release.
Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the kidnapping but police did not disclose their names as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said in the release that this appears to be an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship and there is no current threat to the community.
“We would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Communications Center, Round Rock Police Department, Austin Police Department, and Georgetown Police Department for their assistance with this incident and safe return of (the victim),” Heights Chief of Police Betiale Hawkins said in the release.
The investigation continues by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
(1) comment
Hoax, sick joke, reaching for 15 minutes of infamy, victim, or perpetrator?
...
I have an idea, but I'm awaiting for the other shoe(s) to drop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.