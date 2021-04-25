A man died Saturday evening following a motorcycle crash in Killeen, according to police.
"On April 24, 2021 at approximately 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Cody Poe Road and Armadillo Street in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle," police said in a news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 2600 block of Cody Poe Road when a gray Toyota Camry entered the roadway from a residence, the motorcycle collided with the Toyota, according to police. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition.
"The driver of the motorcycle, Landis Watson, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 8:14 p.m. on scene," police said.
"The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality and at this time no other information will be released," police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.