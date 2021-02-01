Police: Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting

The Killeen Police Department has made an arrest following a fatal shooting which took place over the weekend.
Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was found dead at the scene in the 600 block of Murphy Street at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Saturday. Two other men were injured and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
“On Sunday this case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and three complaints were returned,” Miramontez said on Monday by email.
Miramontez said on Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pilgram was located and arrested at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Gray Street by the United States Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force without incident, and was taken to the Killeen City Jail.
As of Monday both other victims remained in stable condition, police said.
Miramontez said the fatal shooting, the first criminal homicide of the year, was not gang related.
