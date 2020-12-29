Police: Arrest made in Sunday shooting

Killeen police have made an arrest in connection with the Sunday shooting on Alma Drive in which three people were injured.
Shyheim Khali Matthews, 18, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault/bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. The incident is believed to be one of a spree of gang related shootings which have taken place across Killeen in recent days. Updates to follow.
