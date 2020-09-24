The Killeen Police Department has located and arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Killeen that left one woman dead.
Police arrested Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for murder, according to a press release issued by department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. Harrison was located in Dallas by the United States Marshal Service — Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (Waco) and the North Texas Fugitive Task Force.
He is accused of killing Emma Jones, 43, at a home in north Killeen.
At approximately 8:22 p.m. Saturday, Killeen police responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Lewis Street in reference to a shooting victim, according to a news release from the department.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.
On Monday, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey.
Through the investigation, detectives found that the victim and suspect were involved in a domestic disturbance which led to the shooting, police said. Harrison was identified as the suspect by witnesses on scene, according to the release.
