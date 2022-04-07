A female is dead in Copperas Cove after having sustained apparent gunshot wounds, Cove police said in a news release.
Around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Copperas Cove police went to the 1000 block of Hobby Road for a "9-1-1 hang up call for service," police said in the news release.
When officers arrived, they located a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds. The woman succumbed to her injuries on scene. The male was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood and is in stable condition, police said.
The name of the deceased female has been withheld, pending next of kin notification.
The Criminal Investigation Division within the Cove PD is investigating the incident.
