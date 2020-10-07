Police: Guillen vandalism suspect named

The Killeen Police Department is looking for a man suspected of vandalizing the Vanessa Guillen mural at 904 N. Fort Hood St.
On Oct. 1, 2020, surveillance video captured a man dressed in dark color clothing, kicking and breaking multiple candles that were placed in honor of Guillen, an Army solider stationed at Fort Hood who was killed in April.
Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect. An arrest warrant for criminal mischief was obtained for 29-year-old Lewis Mbote.
Those with information should call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.