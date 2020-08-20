Police: Help sought in search for missing soldier

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the report of a missing soldier.
KPD is asking the community if anyone has seen Elder Fernandez, 23, who has not been heard from by his family since Monday, according to a KPD press release.
Family members reported to officers on Wednesday that he was last seen by his staff sergeant on Monday afternoon when he dropped Fernandez off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.
Fernandez is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and T-shirt with red athletic shoes.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has seen Fernandez or knows his whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-200-7905.
