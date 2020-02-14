Police have identified the person who was killed on Cedar Drive in Killeen Monday night.
Teckla Domesca, 19, of Killeen died in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive in Killeen.
Police have classified the case as a murder, according to a news release by the department's acting spokesman Cmdr. Ronnie Supak.
Police went to the residence around 9:30 p.m. Monday after a call about an unresponsive person on a porch. The call originally came in as a medical call, police said.
After an investigation, they determined Domesca had a gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced Domesca dead at 10:11 p.m. Monday.
