UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.
One man was arrested at 6:03 p.m.
Two bangs sounds were heard, then a SWAT team entered the house by driving their tactical vehicle through the front door.
No injuries reported.
Police had been called to the 2200 block of Lazy Ridge Drive by neighbors reporting a disturbance.
Earlier story:
Killeen police are in a standoff with a man in a residential area of north Killeen.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Lazy Ridge Drive, and the standoff has been going on for about two hours, neighbors said at about 5:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
