Standoff

Police were called to the 2200 block of Hidden Hill Drive, and the standoff has been going on for about two hours, neighbors said at about 5:30 p.m.

 Monique Brand | Herald

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

One man was arrested at 6:03 p.m.

Two bangs sounds were heard, then a SWAT team entered the house by driving their tactical vehicle through the front door.

No injuries reported.

Police had been called to the 2200 block of Lazy Ridge Drive by neighbors reporting a disturbance. 

Earlier story:

Killeen police are in a standoff with a man in a residential area of north Killeen.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Lazy Ridge Drive, and the standoff has been going on for about two hours, neighbors said at about 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Tags

Locations

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.