Police: Killeen shooting victim identified

The Killeen Police Department has release the name of the victim of the fatal shooting which took place on Saturday.
Cadarian Connell Parker, 19, was shot and killed in the incident which took place in the 700 block of Houston Avenue, according to a KPD news release. His murder means Killeen has set an all time high murder rate, at 31, for 2020.
A five-year-old male victim was also injured in the shooting but at last report is in stable condition.
The case continues to be an active investigation and information will be released as it becomes available, according to the release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
