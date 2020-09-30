Police: Man in Killeen standoff faces charges, fired at KPD drone

A standoff in Killeen on Monday has a man facing both a felony and a misdemeanor charge.
Fredrick Eldon Ralls, 41, has been charged with deadly conduct and discharging a firearm in the city — a felony and a misdemeanor, respectively, according to two separate criminal complaint affidavits.
At 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Legacy Lane, in reference to a report of a person with a firearm and shots fired. One officer spoke to a witness who told him that the suspect, Ralls, was emotionally upset.
Prior to the emergency call two shots had been fired toward a fence in the backyard of a residence, and two witnesses said Ralls had pointed the gun at them and fired two shots into the ground, yelling at one of them to “stay back.”
Officers had a lengthy conversation with Ralls, who climbed a ladder at his back fence in an attempt to escape, according to one affidavit. The KPD SWAT was activated, and KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said there was another person in the man’s home. After a standoff with police that lasted nearly two and a half hours, Ralls who was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble said at least one shot was fired at police equipment before police arrested the man. According to one of the affidavits, and to KPD body camera footage, Ralls can be seen shooting his firearm in his backyard in an attempt to shoot down a KPD drone.
Nearby Haynes Elementary and Smith Middle schools were placed on lockdown, and area residences were given a shelter in place order, until after the “all-clear” was given shortly after 5 p.m. School buses ran late getting students home.
Ralls’ bond for the felony and misdemeanor charges have been set at $100,000 and $5,000, respectively.
