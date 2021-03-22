Police: Man killed in accident on Fort Hood Street

A 21-year-old man is dead following an early Monday morning crash on South Fort Hood Street.
At approximately 6:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive in reference to a major crash, according to a Killeen Police Department news release. Upon their arrival, officers located one of the drivers pinned in his vehicle.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound in the inside lane in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street, when a white Ford F150 pickup traveling northbound in the inside lane, went into the southbound lanes, and collided with the Nissan,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the release. “Both vehicles came to a rest in the grassy portion of the west side of Fort Hood Street.”
The driver of the Nissan, Brandon Waterbury, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, after having been transported to to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.