Killeen Police officers were called in reference to a person that was in the area of Caprice Drive and Westlake Road armed with a gun Tuesday evening, according to KCEN News.
Neighbors called and said they saw a man walking around, possibly in a mental health crisis, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.
When one officer found the man, he shot at the officer but missed. As police tried to talk with the man and get him to surrender, he took his own life right in front of the officers, according to Kimble.
An email to the Killeen Police Department for additional details was not immediately returned.
Updates to follow.
